Sidharth Malhotra began his birthday with a big gift. On Thursday, Sidharth is celebrating his 35th birthday. On the occasion, the makers of Shershaah released the first look posters featuring Sidharth Malhotra. The actor is playing the role of Army officer and Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra.

Sharing the posters on his official Instagram handle, he wrote, “An absolute honour to be able to paint the big screen with the shades of bravery & sacrifice. Paying an ode to the journey of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and bringing the UNTOLD TRUE STORY with #Shershaah. Releasing 3rd July, 2020 (sic).”

The film is directed by Vishnuvardhan and co-produced by Karan Johar. Karan too took to social media to share Sidharth’s look in the film. He wrote, “We bow our heads in respect & pay an ode to the brave journey of the Kargil War hero through our film. Presenting @sidmalhotra in the UNTOLD TRUE STORY of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) – #Shershaah. Releasing 3rd July, 2020 (sic).”

We bow our heads in respect & pay an ode to the brave journey of the Kargil War hero through our film.

Presenting @SidMalhotra in the UNTOLD TRUE STORY of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) – #Shershaah. Releasing 3rd July, 2020.@Advani_Kiara @vishnu_dir @apoorvamehta18 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 16, 2020

Captain Vikram Batra was awarded Param Vir Chakra for his bravery in 1999 Kargil War.

Sidharth was last seen playing a good-hearted goon in Marjaavaan. The film earned decent money at the box office but received negative reviews from the critics.

Shershaah also stars Kiara Advani in a lead role. The film will hit the theatres on July 3, 2020.