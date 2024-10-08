Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in ‘Sajna Ve Sajna’ from ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’

Shehnaaz Gill’s latest dance number, “Sajna Ve Sajna,” from the upcoming movie ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, has set social media on fire. Known for her captivating presence, Shehnaaz Gill wowed fans with her sizzling dance moves alongside Rajkummar Rao in the newly released song.

The makers of the movie, which stars Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, dropped the track on Monday, and it has been trending ever since.

Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram to share her excitement, writing, “Le teri ho gayi yaar… sajna ve sajna! #SajnaVeSajna Song Out Now! #VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo in cinemas this Friday.” Her post was met with praise from fans, who couldn’t stop gushing over her performance. One fan commented, “Shehnaaz killed it!!” while another wrote, “Your screen presence is mesmerizing @shehnaazgill.”

The song, sung by the dynamic duo Sunidhi Chauhan and Divya Kumar, is an infectious mix of soulful and upbeat rhythms. With lyrics by Irshad Kamil and music composed by Sandesh Shandilya, “Sajna Ve Sajna” brings both nostalgia and freshness. The track is a revamped version of a song from the 2003 film ‘Chameli’, which originally featured Kareena Kapoor Khan.

‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ isn’t just about the music, though. The film’s recently released trailer teases a hilarious adventure centered around Vicky (played by Rajkummar Rao) and Vidya (played by Triptii Dimri), who find themselves in a frantic search for their missing “suhagraat” video.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Rishikesh, the quirky storyline takes the couple from police stations to spooky graveyards. This happens all in the company of family members and even Mallika Sherawat, who joins in the chaos.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ is a mix of comedy and drama. It serves you with a dash of 90s nostalgia. The film is ready for release on October 11. It will go head-to-head with Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra’ at the box office, setting the stage for an exciting showdown.