Triptii Dimri breaks silence on her ‘overly sexualised’ image post ‘Animal’

Despite having a small role, ‘Animal’ catapulted Triptii Dimri to fame. The film emerged as a breakthrough, paving the way for back-to-back releases. While she had done critically acclaimed films like ‘Qala’ and ‘Bulbul,’ ‘Animal’ made her a mainstream actress. Even though the film gave her immense success, a segment of netizens criticised her for her bold role in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film. However, Dimri remains unfazed and is looking for more challenging roles going ahead.

In her recent conversation with Forbes, Tritpii Dimri opens up about how her public perception changed after ‘Animal’ and ‘Bad Newz.’ She also delved into the criticism against her ‘overly sexualised’ image following ‘Animal.’

Revealing her thought process, she said, “I am someone who wants to give 100 percent. If I find the character or the story interesting, I want to give my all. That’s what I’ve learned—if it works, it works, and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. We won’t always be liked by everybody. There will be some people who like you, and some who don’t. You can’t keep all that noise in mind. You have to follow your heart and do things that you feel are right. Tomorrow, you may look back and think it was a mistake, but in that moment, you were being truthful.”

Talking about her role in ‘Animal,’ she said, “As an actor, I’m trying to do different things. Zoya was very different from anything I’d played before.” She also cited the example of her role in ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.’ “Similarly, Vidya was very different. It was very difficult to play her. Every day on set, I’d wonder, ‘How will I survive this today?’ Comedy is very difficult for me, and I think most actors would agree with this.”

Triptii believes, “It’s important to go on set and be nervous. The day your nervousness goes away that’s when you are in danger because then you are too proud of what you have done,” she said as she spoke about intentionally picking up different kinds of roles.”

When probed if she was trying to get away with her ‘overly sexualised’ image, she denied it. “I am going with the flow. The aim is to play different characters because I don’t want to go to a set and feel bored. I don’t want to show up and think, ‘I know this.’” She added, “I want to feel challenged, to wonder, ‘How will this happen?’—and then make it happen. I need to feel satisfied as an actor when I go home.”

On the work front, Dimri’s last was ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’ Moving ahead, she has ‘Dhadak 2’ and a Vishal Bhardwaj film opposite Shahid Kapoor in the pipeline. Meanwhile, recently, the makers of ‘Aashiqui 3’ dropped Triptii Dimri. She was going to play the female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan. As per reports, the makers felt that the actress was ‘too exposed’ following her recent roles and an ‘Aashiqui’ girl needs to reflect ‘purity and innocence.’