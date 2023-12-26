Sharmila Tagore wants Alia or Sara for her biopic

Renowned Indian actress Sharmila Tagore has set tongues wagging with her recent revelation on the popular talk show, Koffee with Karan Season 8. The upcoming episode features the charismatic duo of Sharmila Tagore and her son, the versatile actor Saif Ali Khan, gracing the coveted couch.

In the quintessential rapid-fire round that never fails to elicit candid responses, host Karan Johar posed a riveting question to Sharmila Tagore – who, in her opinion, would aptly portray her in a biopic capturing the essence of her illustrious life. The seasoned actress, known for her stellar performances in Hindi and Bengali cinema, did not hold back and named two actresses whom she believes possess the prowess to do justice to her remarkable journey.

The first name that resonated with Sharmila ji was none other than the talented Alia Bhatt, celebrated for her compelling portrayal in films like “Raazi.” According to Tagore, if the biopic were to be made in the current milieu, Bhatt would be the perfect choice to encapsulate the nuances of her life. However, hinting at the passage of time and the evolving narrative, Sharmila Tagore also cast her vote for her own granddaughter, Sara Ali Khan, suggesting that a portrayal by Sara might be more fitting if the project were undertaken a bit later.

The sneak peek into the upcoming episode promises a delightful exchange between the iconic mother-son duo, offering viewers a glimpse into their heartwarming camaraderie and intriguing anecdotes. Koffee with Karan Season 8, known for its blend of insight and entertainment, continues to be a fan favorite, consistently delivering engaging content.

Sharmila Tagore, a luminary in the realm of Indian cinema, has been honored with two National Film Awards, a Filmfare Award, a Filmfare OTT Award, and the prestigious Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award. Recognizing her significant contributions to Indian culture through performing arts, the Government of India bestowed upon her the Padma Bhushan in 2013, a testament to her enduring impact on the cinematic landscape. As the audience eagerly awaits this captivating episode, the speculation surrounding the potential portrayal of Sharmila Tagore’s life in a biopic has added an extra layer of excitement to the cultural landscape of Indian cinema.