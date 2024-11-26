Shahid Rafi remembers legendary father Mohammed Rafi

The mellifluous voice of Mohammed Rafi, one of India’s most iconic playback singers, continues to resonate with music lovers even 45 years after his passing. A maestro of unmatched versatility, Rafi lent his voice to countless songs that defined eras, ranging from soulful ghazals and romantic ballads to energetic dance numbers. His artistry elevated the Indian music industry and immortalized him as a legend.

At the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024 in Goa, Rafi’s legacy took center stage during a special tribute commemorating his 100th birth anniversary alongside other cinema stalwarts like Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha, and Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Speaking on this occasion, his son, Shahid Rafi, reflected on the profound impact his father continues to have on the world.

In a heartfelt conversation, Shahid Rafi described his father as a remarkable individual both in his personal and professional life.

Advertisement

“He was a true father. We miss him dearly,” Shahid shared. “He was an excellent husband and a man who prioritized his family above all else. Dad never socialized much; instead, he would spend time playing with us. He was very down-to-earth, soft-spoken, and charitable.”

Shahid expressed his amazement at how his father’s legacy endures across generations. “I’m really surprised that even after 45 years, people remember him in such a heartfelt way. Wherever I go, there are always conversations about him. Throughout the year, not just on special occasions, shows dedicated to Rafi Saab are organized worldwide. It’s incredible how his songs continue to connect with people.”

Reflecting on his father’s vast repertoire, Shahid acknowledged the challenge of choosing favorites but mentioned a few tracks that hold a special place in his heart. “‘Tum Mujhe Yun Bhula Naa Paoge’ and ‘Dil Ka Soona Saaz Tarana Dhundega’ make me emotional every time I hear them. They truly capture the essence of my father’s voice and spirit.”

Mohammed Rafi, born on December 24, 1924, began his journey from humble beginnings. He went on to become one of the most celebrated singers in Indian cinema. His ability to adapt his voice to suit the personality of any actor was unparalleled, earning him acclaim as a musical genius.

With a career spanning over a thousand Hindi films and songs in multiple Indian languages, Rafi mastered various genres. It includes qawwalis, bhajans, classical numbers, and peppy party tracks.

His immense contribution to Indian music earned him six Filmfare Awards and a National Film Award. In 1967, the Government of India honored him with the prestigious Padma Shri. Throughout his career, Rafi collaborated with legendary music directors like Naushad Ali, OP Nayyar, Shankar-Jaikishan, and SD Burman, crafting timeless melodies that continue to inspire generations.

Rafi passed away on July 31, 1980, but his songs remain a cornerstone of Indian music. Tracks like “Tum Mujhe Yun Bhula Naa Paoge,” “Mera Man Tera Pyaasa,” and “Kitna Pyara Wada” are still cherished by fans, proving that his voice is truly eternal.

IFFI 2024, which began on November 20, celebrates cinematic excellence from around the globe. This year’s festival showcases over 180 films from 81 countries, including 16 world premieres and 43 Asian premieres. Alongside these screenings, the tribute to Indian cinema legends highlights the enduring impact of artists like Mohammed Rafi.