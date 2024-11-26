Ravi Kishan slams actors for tarnishing Bhojpuri cinema’s reputation

Ravi Kishan, one of the most prominent figures in Bhojpuri cinema, has expressed his disappointment with the direction the industry has taken in recent years.

Known for his major contributions to the resurgence of Bhojpuri films alongside fellow star Manoj Tiwari, Kishan believes that recent generations of actors and filmmakers have tarnished the reputation of the industry he helped elevate.

In his early career, Ravi Kishan played a crucial role in reviving Bhojpuri cinema, which had long been considered a niche segment. With his hits and a focus on portraying meaningful content, he became a household name.

Despite Bhojpuri cinema tackling social issues and producing serious films in its prime, it has now become synonymous with vulgarity. Criticism has mounted over the years for songs and sequences that often objectify women, a shift that Kishan finds disheartening.

At a recent session at the Sahitya Aaj Tak event at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, the actor opened up about his feelings. He expressed regret that his juniors in the industry had not maintained the standards that he and his contemporaries had worked hard to establish.

“Unfortunately, I feel a bit unhappy with my juniors. They have spoiled Bhojpuri cinema’s reputation. 25 crore people speak Bhojpuri, and I am very proud of it. I have even presented a bill to give it greater importance,” he said.

Kishan took pride in his role as a trailblazer. He noted that he was the one who helped pave the way for the industry’s third phase.

“I am the man who heralded the third phase of Bhojpuri cinema, and today, it employs over 1 lakh people. By the time actors junior to me moved to Bombay, I had already set the stage for them,” he added. His dream, however, remains focused on restoring the dignity and respect that Bhojpuri cinema once commanded.