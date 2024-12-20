Shahid Kapoor teams up with Patanjali Nutrela Nutrition as brand ambassador

Nutrela Nutrition, a leading brand under Patanjali Foods, has announced Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor as its new brand ambassador.

This partnership marks a significant step for Nutrela as it seeks to inspire people to embrace natural, safe, and vegetarian-based nutraceutical solutions for a healthier lifestyle.

Nutrela aims to transform health and wellness with its innovative range of products that cater to the modern-day challenges of poor diets and the harmful effects of chemical-laden medicines.

Nutrela’s offerings include a variety of vegetarian alternatives to traditional chemical- and animal-based nutraceuticals. These products are designed to help combat lifestyle disorders and improve overall well-being.

With a promise of “balanced, natural, & healthy nutrition,” Nutrela’s products support physical fitness, mental clarity, and vitality. One standout product is Nutrela’s Isoveda Whey Protein, which provides 27 grams of protein per scoop and includes bio-fermented enzymes for better absorption, aiding muscle recovery and boosting endurance. Another key product, Nutrela Daily Active, combines 13 vitamins, 12 minerals, 8 amino acids, and natural extracts to support daily health.

Sanjeev Asthana, CEO of Patanjali Foods, expressed excitement about the collaboration, emphasizing Nutrela’s focus on fitness and balanced nutrition. He highlighted that the brand’s customers prioritize their health and wellness, making Shahid Kapoor an ideal representative of these Patanjali values.

Asthana also noted that Nutrela’s products not only support physical fitness but also enhance mental agility, a quality that aligns with Kapoor’s personality.