Love deep-fried food? Here’s how to make it healthier

When it comes to comfort food, few things evoke the same universal delight as something deep-fried—golden, crunchy on the outside, and irresistibly flavorful on the inside.

From samosas on a rainy evening to hot pakoras during festive gatherings, deep-fried snacks have a special place in Indian hearts and kitchens.

But as much as we relish them, there’s an equally strong conversation around health and wellness today, pushing us to ask: can deep-fried food be enjoyed more responsibly?

The love affair with crunch

Deep-frying is a technique that dates back centuries and has featured in cuisines all over the world—from Japanese tempura and American fried chicken to Indian bhature and jalebi. What makes deep-frying so magical is the Maillard reaction—a complex chemical reaction between proteins and sugars that creates that golden-brown crust and tantalizing aroma.

For many, the texture and taste of deep-fried food are unbeatable. But this pleasure often comes tinged with guilt. Health experts regularly caution against overconsumption due to concerns around cholesterol, weight gain, and heart disease.

However, what’s often overlooked is that not all fried foods are inherently unhealthy—it largely depends on how they’re cooked and, more importantly, what oil is used.

Choosing the right oil

One of the key factors that determine how healthy or harmful your deep-fried dish is lies in the cooking oil. Ideally, oil used for deep-frying should have a high smoke point (the temperature at which oil starts to burn and break down), be stable under heat, and offer some nutritional benefit.

Patanjali Rice Bran Oil emerges as a smart choice for modern kitchens that don’t want to sacrifice taste for health. With a smoke point of around 232°C (450°F), this oil can withstand the high temperatures needed for deep-frying without breaking down into harmful compounds. It’s also rich in oryzanol, an antioxidant known for its cholesterol-lowering properties.

Why Patanjali Rice Bran Oil?

Using Patanjali Rice Bran Oil for your frying adventures can make a difference—not just in flavor but also in how your body processes those crispy bites. This oil is extracted from the hard outer layer of rice, which is typically discarded. This outer layer, however, is rich in nutrients like Vitamin E, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, and natural antioxidants.

Unlike other oils that may leave fried food heavy or greasy, Patanjali Rice Bran Oil lends a lighter texture, allowing the natural taste of the food to shine through. Whether it’s bhajiyas during monsoon or festive puris, you’ll notice the difference in every crunch.

Reinventing favorites with a twist

Imagine enjoying your childhood favorite—aloo tikki—fried golden in Patanjali Rice Bran Oil, but served with a tangy yogurt-mint dip and a sprinkle of pomegranate. Or making crispy banana chips at home using thin slices and Patanjali Rice Bran Oil for a Kerala-style treat that’s both nostalgic and nutritious.

Even globally loved items like French fries or onion rings can receive a healthier spin when prepared with care and the right oil. The result? You don’t just feed your cravings—you elevate them.