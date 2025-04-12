Grand inauguration of 2-day international workshop on ‘Climate Change, Disaster Management & Disaster Medicine’ at Patanjali University

A two-day international workshop on ‘Climate Change, Disaster Management & Disaster Medicine’ began at Patanjali University in Haridwar on Saturday. Renowned scientists from four countries participated in the grand inauguration ceremony marking the commencement of the workshop.

Prof. Ruben from Spain, Prof. Roberto Mugavero—Chairman of the World Bank’s Disaster Medicine Group from Italy, Prof. B. Sitaula from Norway, and Prof. B. Adhikari from Nepal’s Disaster Management Center were among the key international speakers to have graced the event.

On the occasion, Patanjali University also launched an International Centre of Excellence on Disaster Medicine, Management and Climate Change, along with the establishment of a Patent Cell within the university.

Addressing the gathering at the inaugural session, Yoga guru Ramdev, Chancellor of Patanjali University, said this Centre will play a pivotal role in tackling disasters and their consequences on a global level.

He emphasized that Patanjali has always led humanitarian and social service efforts during disasters—be it the tsunami, Bihar floods, or the Kedarnath tragedy. He said Patanjali’s strength, vision, and compassion have enabled it to be among the first responders in every crisis.

Baba Ramdev also stressed the importance of drawing lessons from Indian and Sanatan traditions in disaster management.

Acharya Balkrishna, Vice Chancellor of Patanjali University and a noted Ayurvedacharya, said this Centre of Excellence will be a systematic global initiative for disaster management and public welfare.

He noted Patanjali’s pivotal humanitarian role during the Kedarnath tragedy, Nepal earthquake, and Bihar floods. Highlighting the importance of Sanatan culture, he said India’s ancient traditions have always served as guiding lights in disaster and welfare initiatives. The newly launched Centre will not only contribute to global research and solutions for disaster management but also help revive core values of Indian Sanatan culture.

He called the workshop a milestone in developing future strategies for global disaster medicine, research, training, and collaboration.

Dr. Durgesh Pant, Director General of Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST), who was the chief guest, stated that disaster management is deeply embedded in India’s cultural ecosystem. He called for a coordinated approach combining modern science, technology, and positive thinking to effectively handle disasters and the resulting tragedies. Stressing on the role of yoga and Ayurveda in alleviating post-disaster trauma, Dr. Pant described the Centre as a unique initiative connecting scientific and cultural perspectives in disaster medicine and management.

Dr. Ashutosh Mohanty, India representative of the World Bank, said Patanjali University is the first institution in South Asia to undertake a serious and organized initiative in the field of disaster medicine. Praising this effort, he announced that the World Bank will provide scholarships, fellowships, PhD research opportunities, and student exchange programs to students of the university in the field of disaster medicine and management.

Prof. Satyendra Mittal, Workshop Convener and Director of Distance Education at Patanjali University, spoke about the goals of the workshop and elaborated on future plans to address disasters arising from climate change. He informed that the workshop was organized in collaboration with DRA Infracon, Maccaferri, Mega Plast, Tech Fab, and UCOST.

Sameer Sinha, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Uttarakhand, emphasized the importance of community participation in disaster management to mitigate the impact of such events. He said community engagement forms the backbone of effective disaster response.

Deepak Kumar Pandey from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) also shared valuable insights, stating that systematic training, quick response, and efficient utilization of local resources can significantly reduce the impact of any disaster.

Distinguished attendees at the workshop included Prof. (Dr.) Devpriya, Dean (Academics & Research) Dr. Ritvik Bisaria, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mayank Kumar Agrawal, Registrar Alok Kumar Singh, Dean Arshadev, Dr. Anurag Varshney, Dr. Vedpriya, Dr. V.K. Sharma, Prof. P.K. Singh, Dr. Ajay Chaurasia, Dr. Surya Prakash, Dr. Radhika Nagarath, and Dr. B.D. Patni. The program was anchored by Dr. Nivedita Sharma.