Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon ignite the dance floor in “Laal Peeli Akhiyaan”

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have set the dance floor ablaze with their sizzling chemistry in the latest track, “Laal Peeli Akhiyaan,” from the much-anticipated film “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.” This marks Shahid Kapoor’s triumphant return to the dance floor after nearly a decade, and he doesn’t disappoint.

Known for his electrifying dance skills, Shahid Kapoor once again proves why he’s a force to be reckoned with on the dance floor. The teaser had already sparked immense excitement among fans, especially the female audience, and the full song has not just met but surpassed their expectations.

The dance number is a visual treat, with Shahid and Kriti’s on-screen chemistry adding an extra layer of charm. The duo makes for a stunning pair, and their dynamic performance is sure to leave audiences captivated. “Laal Peeli Akhiyaan” is not just a song. It’s an infectious energy bomb that will claim the top spot at parties, making it the go-to track for celebrations.

Choreographed by Shaik Jani Basha, the song comes to life with vibrant beats crafted by Tanishk Bagchi. Sung by Romy and Tanishk, with lyrics penned by Neeraj Rajawat, the song seamlessly blends rhythm and lyrics. It creates a perfect harmony that resonates with listeners.

As anticipation continues to build, the trailer of “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” will drop on the 18th of January. Scheduled for release during Valentine’s week on the 9th of February 2024, the film promises to be a delightful treat for audiences, offering a perfect blend of romance, dance, and visual spectacle. Get ready to witness Shahid Kapoor’s dazzling return to the dance floor. Experience the fresh, enchanting chemistry between him and Kriti Sanon on the big screen.