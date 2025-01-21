Shahid Kapoor films multiple climaxes for ‘Deva’ elevating the thrill

Following the release of an intense teaser and pulsating tracks, the trailer of ‘Deva’ took the anticipation quotient to a new high. Now, reports reveal that Shahid Kapoor has filmed multiple climaxes for the film releasing on January 31. As per fans’ expectations, Shahid Kapoor is back in his action avatar as he gears up to set theatres ablaze with his intense stunt sequences. The trailer promises a gripping and fast-paced narrative generously doused with pulse-pounding action sequences. Now, with the revelation of several climactic possibilities, the thrill meter has reached a new high.

A source close to the development revealed the news to Pinkvilla. “Since Deva is a thriller about a murder that has taken place, it’s crucial to avoid leaks. To keep the curiosity intact, Rosshan, Shahid, and key stakeholders of Deva came up with the idea of shooting for three different climaxes. They have three different versions of who is the killer. The actual one making it to the final cut is known to only the ones in the top tier of filmmaking.”

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)



The source added, “Very few know what’s the reality, and which version makes it to the cinema halls on January 31. This secrecy ensures an added layer of suspense not just for audiences but for the team as well.”

In ‘Deva,’ Shahid Kapoor essays the role of Dev Ambre. He is a fierce cop who doesn’t mind bending the rules to make sure the culprits suffer. However, he has his own complexities and seemingly has a deep-seated fear. Sending fans into a nostalgic ride, the actor returns to the action genre after a while. Alongside Shahid, Pooja Hegde plays a key role that adds depth to the high-stakes narrative. Her magnetic presence elevates the grace and intensity of the story. Together with an ensemble cast including Kubra Sait and Pavail Gulati, the film promises an exhilarating cinematic journey.

Also Read: After 120 cuts, Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ gets postponed

Meanwhile, Rosshan Andrrews is taking charge as the director and Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films are bankrolling the title. The explosive action thriller ‘Deva’ is going to release on January 31, 2025.