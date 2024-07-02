Shah Rukh Khan to receive Pardo alla Carriera at Locarno Film Festival

Shah Rukh Khan, the iconic figure of Indian cinema renowned worldwide, is set to receive the esteemed Pardo alla Carriera at the upcoming 77th Locarno Film Festival. This career achievement award, presented by Ascona-Locarno Tourism, celebrates Khan’s prolific journey in film, spanning over a hundred diverse roles across various genres.

From his early breakthroughs to recent triumphs like “Pathaan,” “Jawan,” and “Dunki,” which captivated global audiences in 2023, Khan has continually pushed boundaries while staying true to his audience’s expectations. Recognized with the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in 2007 and the Légion d’honneur in 2014 by France, Khan’s influence extends far beyond the screen.

Giona A. Nazzaro, Artistic Director of the festival, expressed his excitement, calling Khan a “living legend” whose impact on Indian cinema remains unparalleled. Khan’s humility and connection with his fans make him a true “people’s hero,” admired for his daring performances and enduring charm.

The festival’s tribute includes a special evening on August 10 at Piazza Grande, where Khan will be honored, followed by a panel discussion on August 11 at the Forum @Spazio Cinema, offering fans a rare opportunity to engage with the star. This prestigious accolade, supported by Ascona-Locarno Tourism, underscores Locarno’s commitment to celebrating cinematic excellence amid the breathtaking backdrop of Lake Maggiore.

Shah Rukh Khan joins a distinguished list of past recipients, including renowned filmmakers and actors, cementing his legacy as one of the most influential figures in contemporary cinema. His journey from humble beginnings to global superstardom exemplifies resilience, creativity, and an unwavering dedication to his craft, making him a fitting choice for this prestigious honor.