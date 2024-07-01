Juhi Chawla recalls SRK’s gypsy loss over EMI, celebrates his stardom

Juhi Chawla recently shared a heartfelt anecdote about her longtime co-star Shah Rukh Khan, reminiscing about their early days in Bollywood. Speaking at an event organized by the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Juhi fondly recalled Shah Rukh’s humble beginnings and his unwavering determination.

During their early collaborations on films like “Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman” and “Dil Aashna Hai” in the early 1990s, Juhi highlighted Shah Rukh’s relentless work ethic, often juggling multiple shifts a day. She vividly remembered a challenging moment when Shah Rukh’s beloved black Gypsy was repossessed due to financial difficulties. “He came on our set very dejected,” Juhi shared, reflecting on the incident.

Offering words of comfort and foresight, Juhi reassured Shah Rukh, saying, “Don’t worry, you’ll have many more cars one day.” Her words, spoken in earnest, proved prophetic as Shah Rukh Khan went on to become one of Bollywood’s most successful and iconic stars.

Their professional journey together extended beyond acting, as they collaborated on several memorable films like “Darr,” “Duplicate,” and “Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani.” Their bond transcended the screen when they co-founded the production house Dreamz Unlimited in the early 2000s with filmmaker Aziz Mirza.

Juhi’s recollection not only sheds light on Shah Rukh Khan’s early struggles and resilience but also underscores the enduring friendship and mutual respect they share. Today, Shah Rukh Khan stands as a testament to hard work and perseverance in the face of adversity, a journey Juhi Chawla witnessed and supported from the beginning of their storied careers.