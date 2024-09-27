Shah Rukh Khan reaches Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2024

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has officially arrived in Abu Dhabi, ready to host the highly anticipated IIFA Awards 2024. His presence has already created a buzz among fans, who eagerly await the grand event. The International Indian Film Academy Awards, known for celebrating excellence in Indian cinema, will be held from September 27 to 29 at Yas Island.

Shah Rukh Khan’s arrival in Abu Dhabi was celebrated with a series of photos shared on IIFA’s official Instagram page.

The actor looked effortlessly stylish in a casual yet chic outfit, drawing widespread admiration. The caption on the post read, “The King has arrived! We can’t keep calm—the Badshah looks absolutely dashing!” It’s clear that excitement is building for the three-day extravaganza, with Shah Rukh Khan at the center of attention.

Earlier, the actor was spotted at Mumbai airport, where he was greeted by a massive crowd of enthusiastic fans as he departed for Abu Dhabi. Despite the chaos, SRK maintained his signature cool demeanor, dressed casually in a black hoodie, sunglasses, and a cap. Accompanied by his bodyguard and manager Pooja Dadlani, he smiled and waved at fans while making his way through the crowd.

The IIFA Awards 2024 promises a star-studded lineup of performances and moments. The event kicks off with IIFA Utsavam, a celebration of Southern cinema, honoring legends like megastar Chiranjeevi. On the second day, Shah Rukh Khan will join other stars, including Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar, to host the main awards night.

The fun between SRK and Karan Johar was evident recently at a pre-IIFA event in Mumbai, where Shah Rukh teased Karan about hosting too many chat shows and focusing less on filmmaking. Karan humorously agreed, acknowledging that he should be dedicating more time to making movies. Their playful banter added to the anticipation for their hosting stint at IIFA.

The grand finale of the event, IIFA Rocks, is going to be an exclusive, invite-only affair featuring live performances by artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. With Shah Rukh Khan at the helm, IIFA 2024 is shaping up to be an unforgettable celebration of Indian cinema.