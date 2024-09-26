Shah Rukh Khan mobbed by fans as he heads to IIFA 2024

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport transformed into a sea of excitement early Thursday morning as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan prepared for his flight to Abu Dhabi.

The actor is ready to host the much-anticipated International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024, marking his return to the event after nearly ten years.

As SRK arrived at the airport, he was greeted by a throng of ardent fans eager for a glimpse of the King of Bollywood. Accompanied by his trusted bodyguard and manager, Pooja Dadlani, Khan navigated the bustling crowd with grace, flashing smiles and waves, despite the overwhelming attention.

Dressed in a casual black hoodie, sunglasses, and a cap, Shah Rukh Khan exuded a relaxed yet stylish vibe. His calm demeanor stood in stark contrast to the chaos surrounding him, as he moved towards the terminal.

The buzz surrounding IIFA 2024 has been palpable, especially following a lively press conference where Khan and his close friend, filmmaker Karan Johar, engaged in playful banter. SRK humorously ribbed Karan about his frequent hosting duties, quipping, “Bhai, picture bhi bana na… kitna host karega tu?”

Fans are looking forward to the three-day extravaganza, which will kick off with IIFA Utsavam, a celebration dedicated to the southern film industries of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Renowned megastar Chiranjeevi will be receive an honor during this segment of the event.

On the following day, stars including Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar will take the stage alongside Shah Rukh for the IIFA Awards night, with the return of legendary actress Rekha adding to the excitement.

Rekha last graced the IIFA stage in 2018, captivating audiences with her memorable performances. In a heartfelt note, she expressed her fondness for the IIFA, describing it as a “beautiful showcase where the magic of Indian cinema truly comes alive.”

The festivities will conclude on September 29 with the exclusive IIFA Rocks, featuring performances by popular artists such as Honey Singh and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Alongside them, other stars including Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Janhvi Kapoor are ready to elevate the gala with their electrifying performances.