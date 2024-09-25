IIFA 2024: Check who is performing at Abu Dhabi event

In just a couple of days, the glamour and excitement of Indian cinema will take center stage in Abu Dhabi, as the city prepares to host the highly anticipated International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2024.

From September 27 to 29, the capital of the United Arab Emirates will transform into a vibrant celebration of Bollywood, offering a mix of dazzling performances, star appearances, and unforgettable moments that fans worldwide eagerly await.

A three-day extravaganza

The IIFA, now a cornerstone of Indian cinema’s international presence, will kick off with a special event dedicated to the vibrant Southern film industry. The “IIFA Utsavam” will highlight the contributions of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films, with an honor bestowed upon megastar Chiranjeevi.

On the second day, the spotlight shifts to Bollywood’s biggest names, with a grand awards night that promises both entertainment and elegance. Shah Rukh Khan will return to host the event, joined by Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar.

Shah Rukh Khan to host IIFA 2024

Shah Rukh Khan’s association with IIFA goes back many years. Reflecting on his excitement for this year’s event, he shared, “IIFA is a celebration of Indian cinema that resonates across the globe, and being a part of its journey over the years has been amazing. I look forward to bringing the energy, passion, and grandeur of IIFA to life once again this September.”

Khan’s return to the IIFA stage is also a personal one, as he joins forces with long-time collaborator and friend, Karan Johar. The duo recently appeared at a pre-IIFA event in Mumbai, where they lightheartedly teased each other about their hosting duties. Shah Rukh, in his signature playful style, joked about Karan’s busy schedule with talk shows and his minimal preparation for hosting the IIFA.

Karan Johar’s emotional connection

For Karan Johar, this year’s IIFA holds deep personal significance. His connection with the awards goes back decades, tied to his late father, Yash Johar, who was a pivotal member of IIFA’s advisory board in its early years. Speaking about the event, Karan shared his pride in continuing the family legacy, saying, “For more than two decades, IIFA has been a defining part of my journey. My father’s association with IIFA was a source of immense pride, and I’m honored to reignite the magic on the IIFA stage once again this year.”

Rekha returns to IIFA 2024

One of the most anticipated moments of the event is the return of legendary actress Rekha to the IIFA stage. She last graced the IIFA stage in 2018, where she left the audience spellbound with a medley of her timeless classics like ‘Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’ and ‘Salam-E-Ishq Meri Jaan.’ This year, Rekha is ready to return.

In a statement shared by the IIFA team, Rekha expressed her excitement, saying, “IIFA holds a special place in my heart, representing not just a celebration of Indian cinema, but a vibrant fusion of art, culture, and love on a global stage.”

Grand-est finale

IIFA 2024 will also see breathtaking performances by some of Bollywood’s hottest stars, including Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal.

The grand finale of the three-day event will culminate with IIFA Rocks, an exclusive, invite-only night of musical performances. Artists like Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao, and the legendary trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will bring the evening to life with live performances.