Shah Rukh Khan meets Jharkhand fan after 95-day wait

Shah Rukh Khan recently made a Jharkhand fan happy on his 59th birthday. Sher Mohammed, a dedicated admirer, spent an incredible 95 days waiting outside the iconic Mannat, hoping for a chance to meet the Bollywood superstar.

The touching moment was captured and shared by the fan community on social media. The official fan page @SRKUniverse posted a photo of the pair, highlighting the extraordinary effort Sher had put in to fulfill his dream.

The post read, “Shah Rukh Khan meets the FAN who had travelled from Jharkhand and had been waiting for more than 95 days outside Mannat to meet him! Truly, agar kisi cheez ko pure dil se chaaho. SRK makes his dream come true!”

In the photo, Shah Rukh looked stylish in a grey T-shirt adorned with a chunky silver necklace, accessorized with a stack of bracelets, sunglasses, and a beanie, radiating the charm that has captivated fans worldwide.

Sher Mohammed’s journey to meet his idol began over three months ago when he arrived in Mumbai. Each day, he was outside Mannat, holding a placard expressing his unwavering desire to meet the King of Bollywood.

Though this year, SRK did not greet fans from his balcony as he typically does on his birthday, he did make time for a special event where he engaged with supporters.

During this meet-and-greet, Shah Rukh shared an important personal milestone: he has quit smoking. Addressing the excited crowd, he revealed, “There’s a good thing—I’m not smoking anymore, guys.” However, he also admitted that the transition has not been entirely smooth. “I thought I wouldn’t feel so breathless, but I still do,” he confessed.

Despite the hurdles, SRK remained hopeful, concluding with a positive outlook: “Inshallah, woh bhi theek ho jayega” (By God’s grace, that will also be fine).