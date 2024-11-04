Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday gift to himself: He’s quit smoking

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan announced that he has quit smoking, a habit he openly admitted to struggling with in the past. The revelation came during a fan meet-and-greet event on his birthday, which took place on Saturday.

Khan, who once famously smoked up to 100 cigarettes a day, shared the good news with an eager crowd, marking a significant personal milestone.

In a video shared by his fan page, Shah Rukh addressed his supporters, saying, “There’s a good thing – I’m not smoking anymore, guys.” The actor’s confession was met with applause and cheers from his fans, who have long supported him through his ups and downs.

Shah Rukh Khan elaborated on his journey to quit smoking, expressing a desire for improved health. “I thought I wouldn’t feel so breathless after quitting smoking, but I still do,” he candidly admitted.

Despite the ongoing adjustment to this major lifestyle change, he remained hopeful for the future, adding, “Inshallah, woh bhi theek ho jayega.”

As Shah Rukh celebrated his 59th birthday, he received love from his family. His daughter, Suhana Khan, shared nostalgic moments on social media, posting a touching collage of black-and-white photos that captured playful moments with her father and siblings. “Happy Birthday! Love you the most in the world,” Suhana wrote alongside the images.

His wife, Gauri Khan, also contributed to the celebrations by sharing a glimpse of the birthday festivities. In her post, she included a photo of SRK cutting his birthday cake, flanked by Gauri and Suhana, and captioned it, “A memorable evening last night with friends and family… happy birthday.”

Bollywood colleagues also joined the celebration, with stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Kamal Haasan, Farah Khan, and Vicky Kaushal sending their heartfelt wishes to the beloved actor.