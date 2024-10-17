Shah Rukh Khan eyes comedy after ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’

After a four-year break following the 2018 box office failure of ‘Zero’, Shah Rukh Khan has made a remarkable comeback, reestablishing himself as a top action hero. His return to the big screen started in 2023 with ‘Pathaan’ and continued with ‘Jawan’, both of which were commercial successes and won over audiences worldwide.

However, after fulfilling his longtime dream of being an action star, the Bollywood icon has his sights set on something different for his next phase: comedy.

In a recent podcast episode of ‘Locarno Meets’, SRK revealed his future career plans and expressed his desire to step away from intense action roles, opting for lighter, more humorous films instead.

Reflecting on his recent experiences, he said, “I was really happy that after 30 years of working in the film industry, I got to live my dream of doing an action film. Maybe after six months, I would like to do comedy, a little gentle film.”

Known for his charming wit both on and off-screen, it’s not surprising that Shah Rukh Khan now wants to explore the world of comedy. He even joked about waiting for someone to write a good comedy script and offer it to him. Fans of the superstar have already begun speculating which kind of lighthearted roles he might take on in the future.

For those who may not be familiar with his latest ventures, SRK’s ‘Pathaan’ featured an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, with Deepika also appearing in ‘Jawan’ alongside Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Vijay Sethupathi.

Both films showcased SRK in a never-before-seen action avatar, drawing praise from critics and audiences alike for his impressive performance in the genre. His transformation into an action hero after decades of romantic and dramatic roles was a refreshing change.

Apart from his recent cinematic triumphs, Shah Rukh Khan got recognition for his lifelong contributions to Indian cinema. In August 2023, he received the prestigious Pardo Alla Carriera Award at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland.

Looking ahead, SRK isn’t slowing down anytime soon. While he may be seeking a comedy role in the near future, he’s also working on his next big project—Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King’. This highly anticipated action film is set to feature SRK’s daughter, Suhana Khan, alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma in pivotal roles.