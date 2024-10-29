Shah Rukh Khan dances with the crowd at Aryan’s Dubai brand launch

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan recently made a splash in Dubai at the D’YAVOL After Dark event, marking the launch of his son Aryan Khan’s brand. This trip follows his energetic hosting gig at the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi last month.

Footage from the event showcased SRK in high spirits, dancing alongside his daughter Suhana. In a heartwarming moment, he also invited his mother-in-law on stage, creating a memorable family scene that delighted attendees.

Dressed casually in a grey T-shirt and pants, complemented by a blue jacket and a black D’YAVOL cap, he greeted fans enthusiastically, receiving an overwhelming response from the crowd.

The atmosphere was electric as SRK performed live, treating fans to a rendition of “Jhoome Jo Pathaan,” a hit from his recent blockbuster film ‘Pathaan’. Released in January 2023, ‘Pathaan’ marked Shah Rukh’s triumphant return to the big screen after a four-year hiatus filled with less successful projects like ‘Zero’ and ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’. The film shattered box office records and rejuvenated his career, setting the stage for a remarkable comeback.

Following the success of ‘Pathaan’, SRK dazzled audiences again in September with ‘Jawan’, where he portrayed a gripping action role. This film exceeded expectations, raking in over Rs 1000 crore globally and further solidifying his status in the industry.

Collaborating with director Atlee for the first time, ‘Jawan’ features a stellar cast, including Nayanthara and Priyamani, and has been lauded for its captivating storyline and performances.

Shah Rukh also starred in ‘Dunki’, a project with acclaimed director Rajkumar Hirani, that released in December 2023. Additionally, he is working on ‘King’, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, which reportedly includes a role for his daughter Suhana.