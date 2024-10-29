Diljit Dosanjh thanks Delhi Police after power-packed Dil-Luminati concert

Delhi witnessed an unforgettable musical spectacle this past weekend as Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh kicked off the India leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour.

Held at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the concert drew massive crowds for two nights, with fans flocking to see the GOAT singer live. Social media platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) lit up with concert highlights, creating a frenzy of visuals that captured the energy and excitement in the air.

Following the successful Delhi shows, Diljit Dosanjh took a moment to recognize the critical support from Delhi Police.

Expressing his gratitude in a heartfelt post on X, he wrote, “Big love and heartfelt thanks to @Delhipolice @cpdelhi @LtGovDelhi @DCPSouthDelhi for their incredible support at the Dil-Luminati concert. These nights wouldn’t have been possible without your dedication. Thank you! #DilLuminati Year 24.”

Big love and heartfelt thanks to @Delhipolice @cpdelhi @LtGovDelhi @DCPSouthDelhi for their incredible support at the Dil-luminati concert. These nights wouldn’t have been possible without your dedication. Thank you! ❤️ #DilLuminati Year 24 pic.twitter.com/VCfgkxyWJC — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) October 28, 2024

The singer even shared photos posing with police officers, appreciating their efforts to ensure the event’s success through efficient crowd control and security.

Diljit also gave fans a deeper look into his identity and pride during the concert. In a powerful moment shared on Instagram, he addressed the audience in Punjabi, explaining the origins of his iconic phrase, “Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye.”

In the clip, draped in the Indian tricolor, he spoke about the importance of his native language, Punjabi, while expressing respect for the many languages spoken across India. “When I was born, my mother spoke to me in Punjabi, and I learned it first,” he told the crowd, adding, “I respect all languages, be it Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, or Hindi, but Punjabi is my mother tongue.”

He then launched into a rendition of “Main Hoon Panjab” from his recent film, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, with fans enthusiastically singing along.

The Dil-Luminati Tour has only just begun, with stops planned in major cities like Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune.

As for his film career, Diljit recently announced that he will join the cast of ‘Border 2’, set to depict the Battle of Longewala. Starring alongside Bollywood heavyweights Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, Diljit is set to begin shooting for the historical drama in November.