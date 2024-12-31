Shah Rukh Khan calls PM Modi’s WAVES Summit a creative revolution!

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan has expressed his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the World Audio Visual Entertainment (WAVES) Summit 2025.

The summit, ready to take place in India from February 5 to February 9 next year, aims to position the country as a global hub for content creation.

Sharing his excitement on social media platform X, Khan highlighted the significance of the event for India’s media and entertainment industry. “WAVES 2025 is not just a summit but a celebration of creativity and the immense role our industry plays in strengthening India’s economy and soft power globally,” he wrote.

It is with great anticipation that I look forward to WAVES – a film and entertainment world summit – to be held in our country itself. An occasion that celebrates our industry and acknowledges the role it plays in the Indian economy as well as its strength as a soft power… and… https://t.co/QE52Rs11NZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 30, 2024

Prime Minister Modi, during the 117th episode of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio program on Sunday, introduced the WAVES Summit, emphasizing its importance in fostering global collaboration.

“For the first time, India will host the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit. This event will bring together leading figures from the media, entertainment, and creative sectors, making it a significant step toward establishing India as a powerhouse of global content creation,” Modi said.

He also noted the inclusion of young creators, underscoring the summit’s focus on nurturing emerging talent.

The announcement has garnered widespread support from Bollywood. Actor Akshay Kumar called the initiative a “wonderful idea,” expressing hope that the summit will serve as a global platform for the entertainment industry to grow collectively.

Actor Sanjay Dutt shared his excitement, describing the event as a “revolution in the film and media world” and a testament to India’s leadership in innovation and entertainment.

Prasoon Joshi, celebrated lyricist and chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), also commended the summit, saying it will shine a spotlight on India’s burgeoning content industry and its vast potential.

The WAVES Summit 2025 is poised to bring together global leaders, creators, and innovators, offering a unique opportunity to showcase India’s creative prowess on an international stage.