Mohanlal defends older stars romancing younger actresses: “It’s about confidence!”

The age-old trend of male superstars romancing significantly younger actresses has once again sparked debates on ageism in the film industry. Malayalam actor Mohanlal recently shared his perspective, advocating for confidence and audience acceptance as the key factors in casting choices.

In an interview with India Today, Mohanlal addressed the criticism surrounding older male actors paired with much younger female leads.

“This is a process, a cycle. It’s not new to the industry—be it Telugu, Tamil, or any other. If you are healthy and can act even at 100, there’s no issue. You are the deciding factor. If you feel uncomfortable or think a role isn’t right for you, you should avoid it. But if people are ready to accept it, why not? It’s about performance, not age,” he explained.

Mohanlal’s remarks come amidst a growing conversation about the industry’s double standards. Many have pointed out that while male actors often continue to play romantic leads well into their 50s and beyond, women are rarely afforded the same opportunities.

The controversy gained traction recently when reports emerged about Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film with director Aditya Dhar. The project, featuring a star-studded cast including R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal, has stirred online backlash over its casting choice.

According to news reports, 19-year-old Sara Arjun is going to star opposite 39-year-old Ranveer as the female lead.

The announcement didn’t sit well with many fans, who took to social media to criticize the glaring age gap. “It’s unsettling to see a 39-year-old actor romancing someone half his age,” remarked one user, echoing the sentiments of numerous movie buffs.

Actress Dia Mirza also spoke on the subject in an earlier interview, highlighting the gender disparity in casting. “The industry is male-dominated. Older men like being cast opposite younger women to extend their shelf life. It’s bizarre that a 50-plus actor is paired with a 19-year-old actress,” she stated.