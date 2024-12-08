Shah Rukh Khan calls himself ‘semi-orphan’ drawing parallels with ‘Mufasa’

The highly-awaited live-action version of the sage of Mufasa and Scar is going to hit theatres on December 20. For the Hindi version, King Khan is set to voice the character of the beloved lion king of Pride Land. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers of the film dropped a video of Bollywood’s Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan getting candid about the similarities between him and Mufasa. Talking about it, the actor calls himself a ‘semi-orphan,’ and an ‘outsider.’

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan said, “If I was to not be humble and say, ‘Hann meri hi kahaani aisi hai’ (My story is also like this)’ then it could fit in. Technically speaking, anyone who doesn’t have parents is an orphan. I did lose my parents nearly in youth, so I’m a semi-orphan.” He added, “It’s the story of an outsider. No family of mine has been in the business of filmmaking. I came from Delhi to Mumbai, so main outsider bhi hoon (I’m an outsider as well). It’s the story of the King. So, yeah, I’m a king.”

SRK spoke about the film ‘Mufasa.’ He said, “I think it’s a very interesting story about sacrifice, friendship, and loyalty. There have been lots of emotions while I was dubbing the film. I thought, ‘What a nice person, what a great character. Kitna accha human being sher hai (what a nice human being lion)’.”

Meanwhile, previously, the ‘Jawan’ star drew parallels with his life. In a video, he said, “Yeh kahani hai ek aise raja ki, jise siyasat ki roshni nahin, tanhaiyon ki virasat mili. Lekin uske labon mein basaa tha uska junoon, aur usi junoon se usne zameen se uth kar aasman ko chhoo liya. Zameen par toh kai badshah hukumat karte aaye hain, aur usne raaj kiya sabhi ke dilon ka.”

The highly awaited film, ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ is slated to tell the story of an orphaned cub’s rise to power to become the beloved king Lion King of Pride Land. The trailer reveals how Mufasa develops a strong bond with Taka, the sympathetic cub of the royal bloodline and becomes a part of his family as the duo embark on several adventures and the fight against Kairos, an adversary. The slated film will reveal how Taka becomes Scar, the chief antagonist and eventually kills Mufasa in ‘The Lion King.’

In the Hindi variant, Shah Rukh will voice the titular king, Mufasa. Moreover, his sons, Aryan and AbRam Khan will join him. Aryan will voice Simba, the beloved lion cub, while AbRam will portray Young Mufasa, showcasing the family’s collaborative spirit.

With the massive success achieved by the 2019 film which amassed an impressive collection of USD 1.66 billion worldwide, fans of the franchise have high expectations from the upcoming film. Find out how an orphaned cub became a king starting from December 20.