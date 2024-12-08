AR Rahman’s daughter reveals if he will take a career break following separation

Following celebrated music composer AR Rahman’s separation from Saira Banu, rumours surfaced that Rahman is seeking a career break. However, now, the Oscar winner’s daughter, Khatija Rahman has slammed the reports of him going on a hiatus following separation. Khatija took to X to shut the comments once and for all, dubbing them ‘useless.’

Taking to the microblogging site, Khatija Rahman penned, “Pls stop spreading such useless rumours.” Alongside, she re-shared a now-deleted post. The post comes after speculations of Rahman going on a career hiatus took over the internet.

Pls stop spreading such useless rumours. https://t.co/lWP16nd5iH Advertisement — Khatija Rahman (@RahmanKhatija) December 6, 2024



AR Rahman and Saira Banu tied the knot in 1995. The couple confirmed their separation in November this year. The couple issued a joint statement and revealed that they have decided to part ways. The statement read, “After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr AR Rahman. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time. Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time.”

Later, AR Rahman also addressed the separation taking to X by sharing a poetic and heartfelt message. He penned, “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.”

Meanwhile, AR Rahman’s other daughter, Rahima, also criticised the spreading of unverified rumours amidst their parents’ separation. Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote, “Always remember…Rumors are carried by haters, spread by fools, and accepted by idiots.” Moreover, After the divorce announcement, the singer’s son Ameen also took to his Instagram handle and shared a note requesting privacy. He wrote, “We kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this time. Thank you for your understanding.”