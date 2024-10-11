Shabana Azmi to receive Excellence in Cinema Award at MAMI Film Festival

Shabana Azmi is going to receive the prestigious Excellence in Cinema Award at the upcoming MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. This award recognizes contribution to the industry over a remarkable five-decade career. To celebrate this milestone, the festival will also feature a special screening of her critically acclaimed film, ‘Arth’.

Festival Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur expressed his excitement and honor in recognizing Azmi’s work. “It is a privilege for MAMI to honour Shabana Azmi, an iconic actor, with the Excellence in Cinema Award this year,” he said in a statement.

Dungarpur highlighted her versatility and the unforgettable characters she has portrayed, starting with her award-winning debut in ‘Ankur’ in 1974. Her long list of accomplishments includes numerous films that have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema, particularly her portrayal of strong, independent women.

This isn’t the first time Azmi has been honored by the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI). In fact, the festival previously recognized her work back in 1999, celebrating 25 years of her career. Now, 50 years on, she continues to captivate audiences with her performances, proving her staying power in an ever-evolving industry.

The Excellence in Cinema Award will be presented to Azmi on October 18, and the celebration doesn’t stop there. The following day, on October 19, she will participate in a masterclass hosted by National Award-winning actor Vidya Balan. This session will offer an in-depth look at Azmi’s journey, her process as an actor, and the many lessons she has learned in her long and varied career.

Recently, she reflected on her incredible 50-year career at the IIFA Awards 2024, where she spoke candidly about her experiences.

In a recent interview, she shared her feelings of gratitude and disbelief at how long she has been in the industry. “I’m overwhelmed,” she said. “When my first film, ‘Ankur’, released on September 24, 1974, you could have knocked me down with a feather if you had told me I’d still be working 50 years later.”

She went on to express her deep appreciation for being able to continue doing meaningful work, a rare feat for any actor, especially one with such longevity in the industry.

From her debut in Shyam Benegal’s ‘Ankur’, which earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress, to her roles in films like ‘Mandi’, ‘Fire’, ‘Arth’, and ‘Godmother’, Azmi has always been into complex and challenging roles. She’s popular for portraying characters that reflect the realities and struggles of Indian women, making her not just an actor but also a voice for social change.