Shabana Azmi celebrates 50 years in cinema; Honored by peers

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has reached a monumental milestone—completing 50 years in the Indian film industry. Her journey, marked by powerful performances and an unwavering commitment to social activism, has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema and beyond.

As she celebrates this golden jubilee in the industry, Azmi has received an outpouring of love and admiration from her friends, peers, and admirers, with many acknowledging her incredible contributions to both art and society.

Azmi’s five-decade-long career is nothing short of iconic. Since her debut in ‘Ankur’ (1974), directed by Shyam Benegal, Azmi has consistently delivered unforgettable performances that have resonated with audiences and critics alike.

Over the years, she has earned a reputation for choosing roles that push the envelope, challenge societal norms, and give voice to women on screen.

This dedication to socially relevant cinema has earned her five National Film Awards for Best Actress—more than any other actor in the country. Among her notable works are ‘Khandhar’, ‘Paar’, ‘Godmother’, and ‘Arth’, all of which highlight her talent for portraying complex, nuanced characters.

As Shabana Azmi commemorates her 50 years in the film industry, many of her peers and admirers have shared heartfelt messages, reflecting on her influence and impact.

Among them is actress Vidya Balan, who posted a touching tribute via Zoya Akhtar’s production house, Tiger Baby’s, Instagram account. In a minute-long voice message, Vidya expressed her deep admiration for Azmi, describing her as a major influence on her own acting journey.

“How can I possibly choose one favorite Shabana Azmi performance?” Vidya began. She went on to describe how Azmi was the first actor to make her realize that women could have a powerful, independent voice on screen.

Vidya recounted how pivotal Azmi’s performance in ‘Arth’ (1982) was for her, particularly a heartbreaking telephone scene that left an indelible mark. The raw emotion in that scene, where Azmi’s character begs over the phone, earned her a National Award and remains a defining moment in Indian cinema.

Vidya also spoke about Azmi’s role in ‘Masoom’ (1983), highlighting two specific scenes where her character’s reactions to shifting circumstances are performed with a truth and authenticity rarely seen in cinema. “There’s something about the truth she brings to her performances,” Vidya reflected. “That kind of moment in acting is rare, and that’s my love for Shabana ji. Truly, there is no one like her.”

Azmi’s contributions are not limited to the silver screen. Known for her activism, she has been a passionate advocate for human rights, women’s empowerment, and social justice.

Azmi, who last appeared in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’—a film for which she won a Filmfare Award—continues to be active in the industry. Fans are eagerly anticipating her next project, ‘Bun Tikki’, where she will share the screen with another legend, Zeenat Aman.