Kamal Haasan remembers Zakir Hussain: “Goodbye and thank you”

Actor Kamal Haasan mourned the passing of legendary tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, who died on December 15, 2024, at the age of 73. He shared a rare photo of the two and wrote, “Zakir Bhai! He left too soon. Yet we are grateful for the times he gave us and what he left behind in the form of his art. Goodbye and thank you.

The image of Kamal Haasan playing the tabla while Zakir Hussain looks on with a beaming smile has struck a chord in the hearts of fans as a symbol of the deep camaraderie between the two icons. Hussain died from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in San Francisco, and the world is mourning the loss of a musical icon.

Known for his exceptional skill and groundbreaking collaborations, Hussain was a towering figure in Indian classical music. His artistry transcended borders, making him a beloved figure worldwide. Over his illustrious career, he worked with some of the greatest names in music, blending tradition with innovation.

Haasan and Hussain were to make together ‘Marudhanayagam’, the latter to direct and produce one. The film had then been announced to boast some unique fusion of Ilaiyaraaja’s orchestration and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s composition and vocals, with M.S. Subbulakshmi singing for it. So ultimately, Hussain did not. But the talks between them at least prove that these three are passionate about something meaningful.

The life and legacy of Hussain were beautifully chronicled in ‘Zakir Hussain: A Life in Music’, a book by Nasreen Munni Kabir. Published in 2018, it goes into his journey, from the rigorous training under his father, Ustad Alla Rakha, to his rise as one of the most celebrated percussionists in the world.

As tributes continue to pour in, the legacy of Hussain lives on through the music he made and the lives he touched. His passing marked the end of an era, but his art ensured that his spirit will live on forever.