Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Kareena’s team urges public to refrain from speculation

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s team has asked fans and the media to exercise patience and refrain from jumping to conclusions, following an alarming stabbing incident at her and husband Saif Ali Khan’s Mumbai residence.

The family is currently dealing with a police investigation into what is being described as an attempted burglary, which led to Saif being injured.

In an official statement, Kareena’s team confirmed that an attempted break-in occurred at their Bandra home late last night.

“Saif had an injury on his arm and is currently in the hospital undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine. We kindly request the media and fans to avoid further speculation as the police are conducting their investigation,” the statement read. It concluded by thanking everyone for their concern.

Sources have revealed that Kareena and their children were at home when the incident unfolded. Saif’s team also issued a statement, echoing the request for patience from the public.

“There was an attempted burglary at Mr. Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently undergoing surgery. We ask for privacy as this is now a police matter,” it stated.

Details about the attack have started to emerge, with a source revealing that Saif fought the intruder without any weapon to protect his family. The break-in took place in the middle of the night, and despite the intruder being armed, Saif confronted him.

#NewsUpdate: An unknown person entered Actor #SaifAliKhan’s residence and argued with his maid, late last night. When the actor tried to intervene and pacify the man, he attacked Saif Ali Khan and injured him. Police are investigating the matter: #MumbaiPolice.#BreakingNews… pic.twitter.com/yWym7jFbjD — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) January 16, 2025

The actor sustained multiple stab wounds in the process, with reports indicating that Saif was stabbed six times, two of which were deep and close to his spine.

Dr. Niraj Uttamani, the Chief Operating Officer at Lilavati Hospital, where Saif is being treated, confirmed the extent of the injuries. He explained that Saif was rushed to the hospital around 3:30 a.m. and is currently under the care of a medical team led by Neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin Dange and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Leena Jain.

“Two of the six stab wounds are deep,” Dr. Uttamani said, adding that one of the injuries was dangerously close to Saif’s spine.

The Mumbai Police have detained three individuals who were working at Saif’s residence at the time of the attack. These individuals were taken into custody for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

According to police reports, the intruder sneaked into the house while Saif and his family were asleep. When the actor confronted the intruder, a violent struggle ensued. The intruder allegedly stabbed Saif multiple times before fleeing the scene.

An FIR has been lodged at the Bandra Police Station, and authorities are continuing their efforts to track down the attacker.

The investigation is still in its early stages, and the police have assured the public that they are working diligently to uncover more details about the crime.