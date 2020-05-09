While Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter, Sara Ali Khan, is making waves with her impeccable acting skills, their son Ibrahim Ali Khan mostly keeps himself away from the limelight. However, Ibrahim has been getting a lot of love recently. Amidst Coronavirus scare, everyone is in home quarantine and so are the stars. Recently, Ibrahim has managed to garner a loyal fan following as he can be often snapped in TikTok videos along with his sister Sara Ali Khan. Amidst all these, fans want to know if Sara’s little brother has been honing his acting skills for his debut.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Sara opened up about Ibrahim’s acting aspirations. Sara shared that he is enjoying being on it amid lockdown. When asked if Ibrahim is taking acting seriously with TikTok, Sara shared that he has been passionate about acting for a while now. However, she added that Ibrahim hasn’t yet started his college and acting is a while away for him.

As she spoke on Ibrahim and his acting aspirations, Sara said, “He has not even gone to college as yet. And I think acting is a while away. It’s definitely something he is interested in, something he is passionate about. And he’s gonna study in LA and he’s gonna study film in LA, and if he wants to do something he’ll do it. There’s a lot of hard work, as we all know, that goes into it, a lot of prep that goes into it. But at his age, before even going to college, just the desire is enough right now and then, he’ll work towards it. And if he works towards it and people like what he does, then sure. It’s a dream right now, making it a reality is on him.”

Well, with this, Sara surely answered fans’ queries about Ibrahim’s Bollywood debut. Earlier, when father Saif Ali Khan was asked about Ibrahim’s debut, he said that he would support him if he decides to join Bollywood like Sara.