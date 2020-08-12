Actress Sara Ali Khan turned a year older on Wednesday, and she had a low-key celebration with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in Goa.
Taking to Instagram, Sara posted a couple of pictures and videos from her birthday celebrations.
In the videos, we see Sara posing with balloons. She also shared a picture of her birthday cakes, one of which seems arranged by her brother as it read: “Happy birthday, Appa Jaan”.
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a childhood picture of Sara with her father Saif Ali Khan and wrote: “Happy birthday beautiful. Eat loads of pizza. Big Hug.”
Happy birthday beautiful @saraalikhan95 ❤️🎈 Eat loads of pizza 🍕 Big hug ❤️
Wishing her niece on her birthday, actress Soha Ali Khan posted on Instagram: “Happy birthday Sara bia! May you continue to shine always. Much love.”
Happy birthday Sara bia! May you continue to shine 🌟 always. Much love 💕
On the work front, Sara will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film Coolie No. 1.