Sanya Malhotra’s ‘Mrs.’ to premiere at IFFI 2024

Sanya Malhotra’s film ‘Mrs.’ is making its Asia premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on November 22.

The heartwarming and thought-provoking movie has already garnered acclaim at prestigious international film festivals, including the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) and the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Produced by Jio Studios and Baweja Studios, ‘Mrs.’ explores the complexities of a woman’s journey toward self-discovery and independence.

‘Mrs.’ follows Richa, portrayed by Sanya Malhotra, as she navigates the roles of wife and homemaker while searching for her own identity. Themes of resilience and empowerment are central to the story, which touches on the everyday challenges women face in carving out their voices in society.

The IFFI screening will be a special occasion for the film’s team, with producers Jyoti Deshpande and Harman Baweja, co-producer Smitha Baliga, lead actress Sanya Malhotra, and director Arati Kadav in attendance.

Jyoti Deshpande, President of Media and Content Business at Reliance Industries, expressed her excitement for the film’s premiere at the festival, calling it a “meaningful homecoming” for the movie. Deshpande emphasized how ‘Mrs.’ captures the evolving spirit of the Indian woman—her strength, resilience, and journey of self-discovery.

Sanya Malhotra also shared her personal connection to the film, noting that ‘Mrs.’ had been a journey of emotional and personal growth for her. After the film’s success at international festivals, she expressed that nothing would compare to sharing it with Indian audiences.

“Having it embraced by international audiences has been incredibly humbling,” she said. “But nothing compares to the joy of sharing it with my own people, in the land where it was born.”

The cast of ‘Mrs.’ also includes Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh in key roles.