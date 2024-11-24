Sanya Malhotra earns standing ovation at IFFI Asia premiere of ‘Mrs’

Sanya Malhotra left audiences spellbound at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa with her powerful performance in ‘Mrs’. The film, a Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam hit ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’, premiered to an overwhelming response, earning Sanya a standing ovation.

As the credits rolled, the packed theater erupted in applause. ‘Mrs’ explores deep-rooted societal norms and gender roles, and Sanya’s nuanced performance brought an added layer of sensitivity and strength to the narrative.

Speaking about the reception, Sanya expressed heartfelt gratitude, calling the audience’s reaction “overwhelming and humbling.”

This isn’t the first time Sanya Malhotra has delivered a performance that resonates deeply. After earning accolades for her roles in ‘Pagglait’ and ‘Kathal’, she continues to choose scripts that challenge conventions and spark conversation.

Earlier this year, her work received recognition on an international stage. She won Best Actress at the New York Indian Film Festival.

The buzz around ‘Mrs’ has only added to her growing reputation. This has placed her as an actress who can seamlessly blend commercial appeal with artistic depth.

Fans are eager to see her upcoming projects, including Dharma Productions’ ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’. In this film, she stars alongside Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf. She’s also ready to feature in an untitled film directed by Anurag Kashyap, sharing the screen with Bobby Deol.