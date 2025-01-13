Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ismail Darbar took 2.5 years to create music for THIS film

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, one of India’s most celebrated filmmakers, is renowned for his artistic storytelling and visually opulent cinema. But there’s one aspect of his films that often steals the show—music. Known for his perfectionism, he doesn’t just treat music as a background element but as an integral part of his narratives. A prime example of this dedication is the legendary 2002 film ‘Devdas’, for which Sanjay Leela Bhansali and music composer Ismail Darbar spent a staggering two and a half years crafting the soundtrack.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit, ‘Devdas’ is a timeless period drama that continues to remain as a landmark in Indian cinema. While its grandeur, direction, and stellar performances captivated audiences, the film’s music became its soul.

Tracks like “Dola Re,” “Maar Daala,” “Bairi Piya,” and “Silsila Ye Chahat Ka” not only became chartbusters but also etched themselves into the hearts of millions.

The painstaking effort put into the music bore remarkable results. The film won several accolades, including four National Awards. Notably, Shreya Ghoshal received the National Award for Best Female Playback Singer in 2003 for her mesmerizing rendition of “Bairi Piya,” marking her arrival as a powerhouse vocalist.

Each song in ‘Devdas’ is a masterpiece, blending soulful melodies with poetic lyrics and breathtaking visuals.

The music by Ismail Darbar, infused with signature grandeur of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, reflects the emotions of the characters and enhances the film’s storytelling.

It’s no wonder the soundtrack remains iconic, celebrated for its depth and beauty even decades later.

As fans reminisce about the brilliance of ‘Devdas’, excitement is already building for Bhansali’s next venture, ‘Love & War’.

The film, ready to release on March 20, 2026, promises another cinematic spectacle. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, the project is going to deliver Bhansali’s signature blend of intense storytelling and breathtaking visuals.