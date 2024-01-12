Sanjay Kapoor shares ‘Merry Christmas’ experience

Actor Sanjay Kapoor, known for his roles in ‘The Fame Game,’ ‘Bloody Daddy,’ and more, is currently featured in Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Merry Christmas,’ alongside Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.

Kapoor discussed his working experience with the director and revealed what prompted him to say ‘yes’ to the film.

He recalled, “I received a call from Sriram sir about a film he wanted me to be a part of called ‘Merry Christmas.’ On my way to his office, I hoped my role would be substantial because I admire him and his work, whether it’s ‘Badlapur,’ ‘Johnny Gaddaar,’ ‘Ek Hasina Thi,’ or ‘Andhadhun.’ I am a devoted fan of Sriram Raghavan’s style of cinema.”

Elaborating on his decision to join the cast, he added, “When he narrated the script of ‘Merry Christmas’ and my character, I realized it’s a thriller, but my role in the second half alters the course of the film. It’s a vibrant character, and I believed it would be beneficial for me. I had confidence in Sriram sir’s direction. So, I promptly agreed to the film.”

Expressing gratitude towards the director, he stated, “Now, as people appreciate my work and performance in ‘Merry Christmas,’ I understand Sriram sir envisioned me in the role he offered. I am delighted to be part of this fantastic project and to work with one of my favorite directors.”

‘Merry Christmas’ has been filmed in two languages, featuring different supporting actors. The Hindi version includes Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. Meanwhile, the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in equivalent roles.

Sharing her experience working with director Sriram Raghavan, actor Katrina Kaif previously remarked that collaborating with him was a dream come true. “I feel incredibly fortunate to have had that opportunity. He’s a phenomenal director with an incredible mind, and being on his set is like entering a whole different world.”

“He’s an amazing collaborator, both as a filmmaker and as a person. It was a very intense experience, especially doing the film in two languages. All of us have been very passionate about this film from day 1 and are very excited for the release.” She added.

‘Merry Christmas’ was released in theatres today. (ANI)