The lockdown caused by the Coronavirus pandemic has everyone stuck at home as everyone follows the ‘new normal’ with social distancing being an integral part of society. International and domestic travels have restrictions imposed upon them for the risk of the virus spreading. Some are lucky enough to have their families by their side during the lockdown, but unfortunately, that is not the case for actor Sanjay Dutt.

While superstar Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata and their children are in Dubai, the actor himself is at home in Mumbai. Maanayata and the kids had flown to Dubai before the lockdown was initiated where they are spending their time. Even though the actor is virtually connected with his wife and kids, he still misses spending time with them personally, and more so is the case when there is a special occasion like Maanayata’s birthday which was on July 22.

Recently, Maanayata had taken to her social media and shared an adorable picture of her and the kids having a conversation with Sanjay Dutt via a video-call. It’s the special occasions and moments like this that make one miss the personal time they spend with their family. The family picture was just super-cute!

They are surely missing spending time together and it’s really heartwarming to see that the family still makes sure that the superstar does not miss on special occasions like that.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has a stellar line-up of projects which include KGF Chapter 2 and Shamshera which will release in theatres and Bhuj: The Pride of India, Torbaaz and Sadak 2 which will see an OTT release.