Sanjay Dutt plays matchmaker for Ameesha Patel

Bollywood luminary Ameesha Patel has once again seized the spotlight, courtesy of her role in ‘Gadar 2‘. Continuing the narrative alongside Sunny Deol, “The Katha Continues” has garnered immense acclaim following its debut, and it recently achieved the remarkable milestone of entering the prestigious 500 crore club.

The accomplished actress has had the privilege of collaborating with illustrious icons such as Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sunny Deol throughout her career. During an exclusive conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Ameesha delved into her enriching encounters while working alongside these eminent actors.

Ameesha Patel sheds light on Bollywood’s prominent figures – Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Sanjay Dutt. Ameesha believes that each of these luminaries possesses unique strengths and distinctive working methodologies. During an interview, she shared her perspective, noting that Aamir Khan epitomizes professionalism, unwavering dedication, and profound depth in character. Regarding Salman Khan, Ameesha affectionately referred to him as her playful and mischievous comrade.

Sanjay Dutt as matchmaker:

As for Sanjay Dutt, Ameesha Patel humorously remarked that he remains steadfastly committed to playing matchmaker in her life.

Regarding Sanjay Dutt, Ameesha disclosed “Sanjay Dutt has been trying to fix my marriage for the last 20 years. He always says to me, Ameesha you are too naive to work in this industry. Come on…I will marry you. He has been looking for a perfect match for me for the last 20 years. Sanju has told me that I will do Kanyadan in your marriage. He will be very happy when I get married.”

In the past, Ameesha Patel collaborated with Aamir Khan for “Mangal Pandey: The Rising” in 2005 and teamed up with Salman Khan in “Yeh Hai Jalwa” in 2002. She also assumed pivotal roles in movies helmed by Sanjay Dutt, namely ‘Tathastu’ and ‘Chatur Singh Two Star.’ Presently, her film ‘Gadar 2,’ where she takes the lead, is enjoying a successful run at the box office.