Sanjay Dutt celebrates twins Shahraan & Iqra’s 14th birthday

Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata Dutt are filled with happiness as they celebrate the 14th birthday of their twins, Shahraan and Iqra.

The proud parents took to social media on Monday to mark the special occasion, sharing heartfelt messages and cherished memories with their fans.

Sanjay Dutt posted a series of nostalgic photos featuring his children on Instagram, alongside a touching caption.

Advertisement

“Dear Shaaru and Iqra, wishing you a happy birthday. May God bless you with success and happiness always. Study hard and focus on everything you do, and always aim to achieve your dreams. Most importantly, stay humble. Love you both, and we’re always here for you. Have a wonderful year ahead. God bless you always,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

Maanayata Dutt also shared a sweet video compilation, dedicated to her children. Her message was equally emotional, filled with words of encouragement and love. “Happiest birthday my bachchas @duttiqra @duttshahraan! Believe in yourself as much as I do. You’re stronger than you think, smarter than you realize, and braver than you believe. You’re also loved more than you can imagine. Proud to be your mum!” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maanayata Dutt (@maanayata)

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt last appeared in the film ‘Double iSmart’, the sequel to the 2019 hit ‘iSmart Shankar’. The actor is staying busy, with several projects lined up. He will soon appear in the highly anticipated movie ‘Welcome 3’, a star-studded sequel to the popular ‘Welcome’ series. Last year, Akshay Kumar had teased fans by releasing the promo of ‘Welcome 3’, calling it a “birthday gift” to himself and his fans.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, ‘Welcome 3’ is going to hit theaters on December 20, 2024, just in time for the Christmas holiday season. Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of their favorite characters in this fun-filled comedy, which promises to be a major box office event.