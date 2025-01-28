‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ re-release: Film returns to theatres this February!

Actor Harshvardhan Rane is riding a wave of emotions as his 2016 romantic drama ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ gears up for a theatrical re-release.

This unexpected revival, according to him, is fueled by an outpouring of love from fans across the country, who rallied to bring the film back to the big screen.

Sharing his heartfelt gratitude, Rane said, “The love for ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ has never faded, fans traveling from different parts of India to make this re-release possible is beyond overwhelming. This film gave me so much, and seeing its magic come alive again in theatres is an indescribable feeling. Thank you for keeping this love story alive!”

The film’s producer, Deepak Mukut, echoed the sentiment. “From the moment ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ released, it resonated deeply with audiences. The fact that fans have championed its return even after so many years is a testament to its enduring impact. We’re happy to bring it back to theatres on February 7, and we hope audiences, both old and new, embrace its timeless romance.”

Reports reveal that fans from regions like Bihar, Bengal, and Kolkata played a significant role in this heartwarming movement.

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ was the Hindi film debut of both Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane. The story, a modern take on the legends of Shiva and Sati, also draws inspiration from Erich Segal’s novel ‘Love Story’.

The film explores the poignant relationship between Inder (Rane), a brooding ex-convict, and Saru (Hocane), a conservative librarian. Their journey from strangers to lovers is full of tender moments, but a tragic twist leaves their love story etched in viewers’ hearts.