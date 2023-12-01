Sam Bahadur opens at Rs 6cr on day 1, faces battle against ‘Animal’

In a clash of cinematic titans, Vicky Kaushal’s much-anticipated film, “Sam Bahadur,” based on the illustrious life of Sam Manekshaw, the former Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, hit theaters on its opening day, facing off against Ranbir Kapoor’s “Animal.” The battleground was the box office, and early reports from industry tracker Sacnilk have revealed that “Sam Bahadur” has notched a steady collection of Rs 6 crores on its debut.

The film, directed by the talented Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, garnered an overall Hindi occupancy of 15.88% on Friday. Impressively, around 1,03,192 tickets were pre-sold, contributing Rs 3.05 crores to the total collection. The morning show occupancy statistics revealed Jaipur leading with 41%, closely followed by Chennai at 39%, while Kolkata marked the lowest morning occupancy at 9%.

Starring Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles, “Sam Bahadur” offers a compelling narrative into the life of one of India’s most celebrated military figures. Despite the film’s resonating storyline and strong performances, it faces tough competition from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s “Animal,” which has charged out of the gate with a robust start at the box office.

Early estimates for “Animal” suggest an impressive opening day collection of Rs 60 crores, a staggering ten times more than its rival “Sam Bahadur.” The movie, featuring an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna, has struck a chord with audiences, propelling it to a commanding position in the box office race.

Vicky Kaushal, aware of the clash, shared his perspective in an interview, likening the scenario to a cricket match, stating, “When two opening batsmen come to the crease, playing for the same team, you won’t say that the two batsmen are clashing with each other; they are playing for a single team. So, we are playing for Hindi cinema.”

As the box office battle unfolds, cinephiles eagerly await the final verdict on which film will emerge victorious in this clash of cinematic giants.