Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ set for record 5,000-screen release!

The excitement surrounding Salman Khan’s upcoming action thriller ‘Sikandar’ has reached fever pitch. The teaser, unveiled recently, has set social media and fans abuzz with its high-octane visuals and Salman’s signature charisma.

Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film promises to be a grand spectacle, releasing on an unprecedented 5,000 screens in Hindi alone.

The ‘Sikandar’ teaser showcases Salman Khan in a double role, exuding intensity and unmatched swagger, a throwback to his blockbuster hits.

Fans have hailed it as a powerful comeback for the superstar, drawing comparisons to the overwhelming reception of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.

With its gripping action sequences and larger-than-life narrative, ‘Sikandar’ has become the most talked-about film of the season.

Adding to the excitement is a stellar cast that includes Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar. The film’s music, composed by Pritam, and a riveting background score by Santhosh Narayanan, further elevate expectations.

Behind the camera, cinematographer Tirru and editor Vivek Harshan bring their expertise to this ambitious project.

The journey of ‘Sikandar’ began on April 10, 2024, when the film was officially announced during Eid celebrations. Principal photography started in June in Mumbai, with the production team aiming to wrap up by December.

The film is ready to hit theaters worldwide on March 28, 2025, coinciding with Eid al-Fitr, a strategic release date that has historically been lucky for Salman Khan.

The teaser’s overwhelming response from both fans and trade analysts signals a promising box office run.