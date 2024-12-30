Kangana Ranaut lauds Himachal women; says they are better-looking than B-town divas

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut recently took a moment to laud the women of Himachal Pradesh. She praised them for their dedication, resilience, and hard work, and how they take up challenging tasks without hesitation. Ranaut iterated that their beauty can parallel any leading lady of Bollywood. Moreover, while penning the note, the actress also gave a shout-out to her fellow Himachali actresses- Preity Zinta, Yami Gautam, and Pratibha Ratna.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana Ranaut dropped a picture of herself with fellow Himachali actors- Preity Zinta, Yami Gautam and Pratibha Ranta. She wrote, ” #peopleofhimachal When I go to Himachal and see our women equally or better looking than us work tirelessly in the fields, no insta-no reels, raising cattle and making the ends meet. I feel they can definitely do with some hype. #himachaligenes #himachaliwomen.”

Meanwhile, apart from being all praises for the women of her hometown, she brought in Christmas in Himachal Pradesh. Ranaut celebrated the festive spirit in her own style with a warm bowl of Gajar ka Halwa. The actress dropped snippets of her cosy setting as she indulged in the dessert on her comfortable couch.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated film ‘Emergency.’ The film created significant buzz over its content and faced delays on several occasions. Finally, the title is going to hit theatres on January 17. The film delves into the politically charged times of the 1970s Emergency period in India. It promises to capture an indispensable part of Indian history.

The movie features a star-studded cast, including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut not only stars in the film but has also written, directed, and produced it. ‘Emergency’ is produced by Zee Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Renu Pitti, with music composed by Sanchit Balhara and G.V. Prakash Kumar, and a screenplay written by Ritesh Shah.

The upcoming film finds a crucial space in Ranaut’s filmography as she wears multiple hats for the project. Known for her bold choice in filmmaking, ‘Emergency’ promises to be a compelling cinematic experience as it captures a segment of Indian history deeply ingrained in the country’s political fabric.