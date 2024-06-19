Salman Khan begins shooting for ‘Sikandar’, shares picture

Salman Khan has kicked off shooting for the much-anticipated film “Sikandar,” produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss. The action-packed movie commenced filming in Mumbai, where the team is gearing up for a jaw-dropping mid-air action scene starring the superstar himself.

Taking to his social media, Salman Khan and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the first day on set, marking the beginning of an exciting new adventure. Fans can mark their calendars for Eid 2025, as that is when “Sikandar” is set to hit the big screens, promising a thrilling cinematic experience.

The journey towards “Sikandar” began back in March when Sajid Nadiadwala announced his monumental collaboration with Salman Khan for this project. The excitement soared even higher with the revelation of Rashmika Mandanna joining the cast, making “Sikandar” a truly pan-Indian spectacle, uniting talents from across the nation.

For Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, “Sikandar” marks a joyous reunion after their 2014 Eid blockbuster, “Kick.” In a heartwarming behind-the-scenes snapshot, the camaraderie between Salman, Sajid, and Murugadoss shines through, setting a jovial tone for the days of shooting ahead.

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, “Sikandar” promises to deliver an adrenaline-pumping experience, with AR Murugadoss at the helm directing Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in leading roles. As the clock ticks towards Eid 2025, anticipation mounts for what is sure to be a cinematic extravaganza like never before.

With the excitement buzzing and cameras rolling, “Sikandar” is all set to carve its mark in the annals of Bollywood, promising audiences a rollercoaster ride of action, drama, and entertainment galore. So buckle up, because the countdown to Eid 2025 has officially begun, and “Sikandar” is ready to take us on a thrilling journey that we won’t soon forget.