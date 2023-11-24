Salman Khan Announces ‘The Bull’ with Vishnuvardhan and Karan Johar

In a recent conversation with Zoom TV, Salman Khan unveiled details about his upcoming project, leaving fans buzzing with anticipation. The actor confirmed his collaboration with director Vishnuvardhan and producer Karan Johar, unveiling the title of the film as ‘The Bull’. Under the Dharma Productions banner, this action thriller will see Vishnuvardhan, recognized for directing the acclaimed Shershaah, taking the helm.

Without delving into specifics, Salman hinted at his role as a paramilitary officer in ‘The Bull,’ adding an air of intrigue to the upcoming venture. Fans, eager for more information, are currently in a state of suspense awaiting further details about the film.

Social media platforms witnessed an immediate surge in fan excitement following the revelation of the film’s title. Salman’s announcement resonated with enthusiasts who swiftly expressed their joy and anticipation for what promises to be an action-packed cinematic experience.

Currently, Salman Khan is immersed in his role as RAW agent Avinash ‘Tiger’ Singh Rathore in ‘Tiger 3’. This film, integral to the YRF spy universe, continues the narrative from ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’, and ‘Pathaan’. The stellar cast of ‘Tiger 3’ includes Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Revathi, and Kumud Mishra, among others. Positioned as the third installment in the Tiger franchise, ‘Tiger 3’ assumes a pivotal role within the broader YRF spy universe, captivating audiences with its enthralling storyline.

As fans eagerly await the release of ‘The Bull’ and continue to revel in the unfolding events of ‘Tiger 3’, Salman Khan’s cinematic journey remains a focal point of excitement in the world of Bollywood. The collaboration between Salman, Vishnuvardhan, and Karan Johar has sparked widespread enthusiasm, with ‘The Bull’ poised to be a notable addition to the actor’s repertoire.