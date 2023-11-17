Salman Khan Celebrates Tiger 3’s Blockbuster Success

Salman Khan recently shared his thoughts on the success of Tiger 3, his latest action thriller. In a candid statement, the seasoned actor expressed his pride in being recognized as an action hero, emphasizing the gratification of receiving love from audiences across numerous films in this genre. Acknowledging the challenges of pleasing viewers in the action-packed realm of cinema, Khan highlighted the necessity of continual reinvention to present something fresh in each film.

Grateful for the positive reception, Khan extended his thanks to the audience, underlining that playing the role of Tiger for the third time made this triumph feel like a personal hattrick of success. Reflecting on the immense popularity of Tiger 3, which enjoyed a robust opening on Diwali day and swiftly amassed 100 crores within two days, Khan expressed his delight at the overwhelming response.

The actor’s connection to the film goes beyond professional success, with Khan revealing that the triumphs of the Tiger franchise hold a special place in his heart. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, Tiger 3 boasts a star-studded cast featuring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, and Kumud Mishra, among others. The film is an integral part of the YRF spy universe, unfolding its narrative after the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan.

In essence, Salman Khan’s latest venture, Tiger 3, not only adds another feather to his cap as an action hero but also signifies a personal triumph for the actor. The film’s box office success and audience acclaim reinforce the enduring appeal of Khan’s action-packed portrayals, making Tiger 3 a noteworthy addition to the actor’s illustrious filmography.