Saira Banu pays tribute to mother Naseem Banu on her birth anniversary

Veteran actress Saira Banu recently marked a special occasion, celebrating the birth anniversary of her late mother, Naseem Banu, with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Saira shared a collection of nostalgic photos that captured moments from different stages of her life with her mother.

Along with the pictures, Saira penned a touching message, reflecting on the immense influence her mother had on her life and the challenges she overcame as a single parent.

In her post, Saira explained how January 1 holds a deeper significance for her. While the world welcomes the New Year, for her, it’s also a day to honor the woman who shaped her world. She described her mother, Naseem Banu, as not just a famous star but a “constellation” in her own right. Despite her fame, Naseem Banu’s true essence, according to Saira, lay in her resilience, grace, and deep love for her family.

Saira went on to share intimate details about her upbringing. She recalled growing up in a family of four, alongside her grandmother, Shamshad Abdul Waheed Khan, her aunt Khurshid Begum, and her older brother, Sultan Ahmed.

Life became particularly challenging after her father’s passing, and at just 16, Naseem Banu assumed the role of protector and guide for her children. Her strength and determination ensured that they not only survived but thrived.

Saira highlighted how her mother’s journey in cinema began with the film ‘Pukar’, where she portrayed Empress Noorjahan. The film left such an impression on audiences that they would remove their shoes before entering the cinema, as though entering a royal court.

In her tribute, Saira also acknowledged the admiration her mother received from some of the biggest names in the industry, including Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan, who referred to her as the most beautiful woman they had ever seen.

However, Saira emphasized that her mother’s beauty went beyond her physical appearance. It was her ability to blend tradition with modernity that made her truly exceptional. Despite their education in London, Naseem Banu made sure her children remained grounded in their cultural roots, often spending summers in Bombay or Delhi to reconnect with their heritage.

Saira also credited her mother for guiding her career choices, particularly when she chose films over further education.

Naseem Banu played a pivotal role in shaping Saira’s career, from her involvement in the iconic costumes for ‘Junglee’ to revolutionizing makeup in Indian cinema—innovations that became a hallmark of Saira’s own work.