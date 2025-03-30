Raza Murad drops bombshell: Raaj Kumar’s deadly past exposed!

Bollywood has seen its fair share of larger-than-life personalities, but few compare to the enigmatic Raaj Kumar. His deep, deliberate dialogue delivery and no-nonsense attitude made him a legend both on and off the screen. However, veteran actor Raza Murad recently dropped a bombshell about a dark chapter in the late superstar’s past.

In a candid conversation with ANI, Raza Murad recalled a shocking incident from Raaj Kumar’s early days. According to Murad, the actor—then a police sub-inspector—was involved in a brawl that had tragic consequences.

Advertisement

“Raaj sahab was at Juhu beach with a friend and his girlfriend when someone passed an inappropriate remark about the lady. Raaj sahab lost his temper and beat the man so badly that he died,” Murad revealed.

Advertisement

This led to a murder case against Raaj Kumar, sparking a lengthy legal battle. Murad shared that his father, a close friend of the actor, attended every court hearing to support him.

“It went on for months, but in the end, he was acquitted,” Murad stated.

Despite this controversy, Raaj Kumar remained a force to be reckoned with in Bollywood. Murad described him as a man who never played by the rules—whether in his personal life or his career.

“Raaj sahab was a Kashmiri Pandit. Before becoming an actor, he served as a police sub-inspector. But fate had other plans, and he went on to become one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema,” Murad reminisced.

His towering presence was unforgettable. Murad shared a memory from his childhood: “Once, I went to his cottage with a garland to honor him. He was so tall that I thought I was looking at the Qutub Minar! But he bent his neck so I could place the garland on him. That was his humility.”

Raaj Kumar’s distinct dialogue delivery set him apart in an industry filled with great voices. His slow, deliberate speech and unique style made every line he spoke unforgettable.

“People loved his style. It was his trademark. He was ‘Jani’ for everyone,” Murad said, referencing the legendary actor’s famous way of addressing people.

Raaj Kumar’s wit was as sharp as his on-screen performances. Murad shared an amusing anecdote about the star’s flight to London.

“He was seated in first class when a few fans in economy requested to meet him. The air hostess allowed one fan to approach. When the fan greeted him, Raaj sahab looked around and quipped, ‘Jani, where have you brought us, to Dharavi?’” Murad laughed.

Raaj Kumar was also a huge admirer of fellow superstar Dilip Kumar. Raza Murad recalled a memorable moment when Raaj Kumar visited Dilip Kumar’s house at 1:30 AM after watching ‘Ganga Jamuna’.

“He told Dilip Kumar, ‘After watching this film, I now know that there are only two actors in this country—Raaj Kumar and Dilip Kumar.’ That was the kind of respect he had for true talent.”

Born Kulbhushan Pandit in 1926, Raaj Kumar’s journey from a police sub-inspector to a Bollywood icon is the stuff of legend. His first film, ‘Rangeeli’ (1952), didn’t make waves, but ‘Mother India’ (1957) changed everything. The film catapulted him to fame, and he never looked back.

Over his career, he starred in over 70 films, delivering unforgettable performances in classics like ‘Waqt’ (1965) and ‘Pakeezah’ (1972). His legacy remains unparalleled, with his distinct style and powerful screen presence continuing to inspire generations.

Raaj Kumar passed away in 1996 at the age of 69, but his legend lives on.