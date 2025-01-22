Saba Pataudi hails female staff for protecting Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is back home after a harrowing incident at his Bandra residence last week. The actor, who sustained injuries to his arm and neck during a burglary attempt, underwent surgery at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital and is now on the road to recovery.

The shocking incident unfolded when an intruder, identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, broke into Saif’s home with the alleged intent of theft. In a moment of crisis, the female staff at Saif’s residence stepped up to protect him and his family, earning heartfelt praise from Saif’s sister, Saba Pataudi.

Taking to Instagram, Saba expressed her gratitude, calling the staff “unsung heroes” for their bravery. “Bless you both and all those who contributed to keeping my brother and his family safe! You are the BEST,” she wrote, sharing a photo with the courageous team, including domestic help Eliyama Philip.

The situation took a grim turn when Saif suffered stab wounds to his back. An auto-rickshaw driver, Rana, played a crucial role in getting the actor to the hospital in time.

Speaking to ANI, Rana recounted how he noticed a woman desperately trying to hail an auto around 2 a.m. “I took a U-turn and stopped near the gate. A man covered in blood, along with others, got into my auto. I rushed them to Lilavati Hospital. Later, I realized it was Saif Ali Khan,” he said.

The police acted swiftly, forming 20 teams to investigate the case. They tracked the accused to Hiranandani Estate in Thane, where he was apprehended while attempting to flee to his native village in Bangladesh’s Jhalokati district. A case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).