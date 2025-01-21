Saif Ali Khan discharged from Lilavati Hospital; Security tightened at Bandra home

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after suffering severe injuries in a knife attack at his Bandra residence on January 16.

The incident unfolded during an alleged robbery attempt when an intruder broke into the actor’s home in the early hours.

Advertisement

Saif, who stepped in to protect a housemaid during a confrontation with the intruder, sustained multiple stab wounds, including a critical injury to his thoracic spine.

Advertisement

The actor underwent two major surgeries—neurosurgery and plastic surgery—to treat his injuries. A 2.5-inch knife blade lodged in his spine was successfully removed during the procedures.

Doctors have confirmed that Saif is now out of danger and recovering steadily. He has been moved from the ICU to a regular room, with medical staff closely monitoring his condition.

Saif’s wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and daughter, Sara Ali Khan, were seen visiting him at the hospital, providing support during his recovery.

Following the attack, security measures at Saif’s Bandra residence have been enhanced. CCTV cameras are being installed to ensure the safety of the actor and his family. Footage has shown technicians working to mount cameras on the balcony and ceiling of the property.

The Mumbai Police have arrested the accused, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a native of the Jhalokati district in Bangladesh.

Authorities revealed that the suspect had planned to flee to his hometown but was apprehended at Hiranandani Estate in Thane on February 19. He has been remanded to five days of police custody by the Bandra Holiday Court.

Investigators have registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including those pertaining to theft and grievous injury.

To reconstruct the sequence of events, police officials conducted a crime scene recreation on Tuesday morning.

The accused was taken to Saif’s residence, the National College bus stop, and a railway station as part of the investigation before being brought back to the Bandra Police Station.

The attack reportedly occurred around 2:00 AM when the intruder entered Saif’s home with the intent to steal. During the altercation, Saif intervened to protect his staff, resulting in the injuries that required immediate medical attention.