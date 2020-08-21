Transcript of a WhatsApp conversation that actress Rhea Chakraborty apparently had with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on June 8 is doing the rounds on several websites, television channels and social media. The chat seems to suggest that she informed him of the fact that she was leaving her boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on that day.

The WhatsApp conversation between Rhea and Bhatt also hints at the fact that her father might not have been happy about her relationship with Sushant, and that Bhatt had advised her against it.

The chat has been doing the rounds since Thursday evening, after it was first exclusively released on India Today.

According to a screenshot of the chat available with the channel, Rhea messaged to Bhatt and said: “Aisha moves on..sir..with a heavy heart and sense of relief.” Aisha was Rhea’s name in the 2018 film “Jalebi”, co-produced by Mahesh Bhatt.

In the next message, Rhea wrote: “Our last call was a wake up call.”

The message that followed read: “You are my angel You were then And you are now.”

In two separate messages, Bhatt replied: “Dont look back. Make it possible what is inevitable”, and “My love to your father. He will be a happy man.”

According to screenshots of the chat shared by India Today, Rhea then wrote: “Have found some courage, and what you said about my dad tht day on the phone pushed me to be strong for him. He sends you love and thanks you for always being so special.”

Bhatt replied: “You are my child. I feel light”.

Rhea then wrote: “Aaaah no words sir. The best emotions i feel i feel for u.”

In reply, Bhatt wrote: “Thank u for being brave.”

To this, Rhea stated in separate messages: “Thank you destiny that I met you”; “You are right”, “Our path met for this day”; and “Not for a film, but something very different, every word you have said to me Echoes in me and feel a deep impact of your unconditional love”.

The report by India Today also stated that Rhea shared emojis of a rainbow and a dancing girl to express her happiness at various stages of the conversation.

The conversation on WhatApp goes on, with Rhea writing: “I love you my best man”; and “Will make you proud”.

Bhatt replied, with emojis of folded hands: “You have. Truly. It takes guts to do what you did. Don’t look back.”

Rhea’s boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his home on June 14. The late actor’s family subsequently filed an FIR charging the actress and her family with abetment to suicide among other charges. The CBI has taken over investigation of the case.